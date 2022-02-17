Expand / Collapse search
String of broad daylight robberies reported in the South Loop

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
South Loop
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Police issued a community alert Thursday after a string of recent robberies that took place in broad daylight in the South Loop.

In all but one case, a person approaches a victim on the sidewalk and shoves them to the ground before stealing their cellphone and fleeing in a nearby vehicle, according to police.

The most recent robbery happened on Valentine's Day when two people blocked the path of a victim in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue and implied they had a gun before taking their belongings, police said.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

  • At 1:50 p.m. Jan. 20 in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue
  • At 12:40 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 1500 block of South Michigan Avenue
  • At 12:55 p.m. Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue
  • At 12:50 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 600 block of South Michigan Avenue
  • At 11:40 a.m. Feb 12 in the 1800 block of South Indiana Avenue
  • At 9 p.m. Feb 14 in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.