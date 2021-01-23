String of burglaries reported at businesses in Chicago Lawn, Gage Park

Police are warning Chicago Lawn and Gage Park residents of a string of recent burglaries reported at businesses in the area.

In each incident, two males enter a business by force and steal property from inside, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

About 7 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 3300 block of West 59th Street;

About 12:15 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 2900 block of West 59th Street;

About 3:30 a.m. Jan. 9 in the 5900 block of South Kedzie Avenue; and

About noon Jan. 12 in the 3200 block of West 59th Street.

Officers did not have a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.