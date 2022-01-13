String of thefts in downtown Chicago prompts increased security at high-end stores

Security is increasing outside high-end retail stores in Chicago after a series of recent thefts.

Prada on Oak Street was the target of a robbery again Wednesday afternoon. Police said three to seven men entered the store around 3 p.m. and stole about 20 handbags before they fled in two nearby vehicles.

FOX 32 cameras captured police barriers set up on either end of Oak Street at Michigan Avenue and Rush Street.

Chicago police said Thursday they could not comment on their patrol and deployment strategies, but nearby business owners said they believe it's to deter theft and has been happening sporadically over the last several weeks.

There have been a slew of recent smash-and-grab incidents in the area, including at Hermes and Prada just two days before Christmas and at Burberry on Michigan Avenue just last week. Vehicles now sit in front of the store overnight.

On Oak Street, business owners said they hope the added safety measures deter crime, but remain concerned.

"This way if they’re not able to get their car down the street, it’s a long distance to take the product, which makes it harder for them to steal or take more stuff, they can’t load up their vehicles," said Michael Gordon, owner of Bravco Beauty.

In a statement, 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins said an increased police presence on Oak Street is to act as a visual deterrence and provides a greater likelihood of an arrest if a theft occurs.