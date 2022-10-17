Stripper brought into event at Macomb County high school by group led by ex-NFL star

Quentin Hines is a Super Bowl-winning running back. He's also the CEO of a low-level minor league professional football league. Now his recruiting service for the league has been banned from his high school after bringing a stripper in for an event.

"I've rented the facilities at Mt. Clemens for 10 years about 100 times," Hines said.

On Saturday, Hines' organization Rivals Recruiting Worldwide, rented the Mount Clemens High School gym and concession stand for a charity event. According to a statement from the school's superintendent, the school has rented its facilities Hines' Rivals Football Draft and league football play.

On Saturday, Rivals Football hosted Peezy's Sweetie's Day Bash at the school. According to a flier, it was originally set for Wisner Memorial Stadium in Pontiac but wound up at the high school.

A portion of the event was recorded and uploaded to Facebook, showing a shirtless man rapping while a woman, wearing barely any clothes at all, twerks in the middle of the basketball floor on top of the school's Battling Bathers logo.

"I don't think she was a stripper. She was one of her dancers that was underdressed, and it's unfortunate," Hines said. "I did not know that someone would come that underdressed to dance with him."

Rivals Recruiting Worldwide has been banned from Mount Clemens after bringing a stripper to an event at the school. Screenshot via Facebook live.

Superintendent Monique Beels responded to the video and said they have had no issues like this in the past.

"There have been no prior issues of inappropriateness when this organization rented from our district in the past. There was no reason to believe the activities that took place at the event on October 15, 2022, would take place in our gym," she said.

Beels said a full review of rentals and usage would happen.

"The Mount Clemens Community Schools' Board of Education and Administration are deeply shocked, disappointed, and disgusted by the inappropriate events that took place," she said.

As a result of what happened, Hines' organization Rivals Recruiting Worldwide was banned from using any facilities in the future.

"Our facilities were rented to Rivals Recruiting Worldwide in good faith and trust was broken. This type of behavior is not tolerated in our district," Beel said. "This is not who we are. This is not what we value."

Hines said the show will go on, just not at a school.

"Rivals Recording Worldwide we are very sorry, but we are still going to be a platform for up-and-coming artists," he said.

State Superintendent Tricia Foster sent a letter to Beels after the incident:

"I’m writing to express our strong disapproval of the events that occurred over the weekend at Mount Clemens High School.

"All of us, regardless of where we live or who we are, want the same things for our kids: a world-class education to excel in life and work. Our schools serve as the foundation of these goals and pillars of our communities, so it is important that every district presents an appropriate environment of learning that puts the best interest of students and parents first at all times.

"What has been reported from this weekend does not comport with these goals or values.

"We are asking for the school district to conduct an immediate review to determine how such a large oversight or lapse in judgment was allowed to occur. We are further asking that you take action to hold the right people accountable for the events that unfolded. Lastly, we are encouraging the school district to implement policies, procedures, and safeguards to ensure this never happens again.

"This school year, districts across the state are receiving record funding from the Fiscal Year 2023 budget that Governor Whitmer recently signed into law. This funding will help students learn, hire and retain educators and staff, upgrade building infrastructure, and provide afterschool programs. Our top priority is always putting students and parents first.

"I look forward to your cooperation in this matter."