Strong-arm robbers target lone pedestrians in Lake View: police

Authorities are warning residents about a pair of strong-arm robberies this month in Lake View on the North Side.

In each case, a group of two or three men targeted lone pedestrians on the street and either beat or threatened to beat them while taking their property, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The first hold-up happened about 12:30 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 1200 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. The second happened about 2:40 a.m. Dec. 15 in the 1200 block of West Waveland Avenue.

The suspects were described as two or three men between 20 and 25 years old and between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.