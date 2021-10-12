Strong storms down trees, knocks out power across Chicago

Strong winds, rain and lightning caused damage in Chicago last night.

On the North Side, tall trees crashed down onto fences, streets and vehicles.

On Paulina Street near Berteau Avenue, a large tree fell, blocking the street and crashing onto a parked pickup truck. No one was in the vehicle at the time.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Residents say the sky went black and the winds picked up while it rained heavily.

City crews removed some of the trees from the road to allow residents to commute Tuesday morning.

Commonwealth Edison reported power outages affecting about 1,800 customers. Most of the power has been restored.