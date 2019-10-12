Struggle over a weapon leaves a woman shot in Austin

A woman was shot Saturday as two people struggled over a weapon in Austin on the West Side.

About 4 p.m., the 22-year-old woman was standing in the 400 block of North Mayfield Avenue, when someone in a dark-colored vehicle pulled up to her and they began arguing, Chicago police said.

Another person attempted to intervene and pulled out a handgun, police said. A struggle ensued between the driver and the person with the gun, which caused the weapon to fire, striking the woman in the left knee.

She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was stabilized, police said.

A weapon was found at the scene, according to police. It wasn’t clear if anyone had been taken into custody.

Area North detectives are investigating.