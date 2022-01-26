Student, 21, reported missing from North Park University

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a North Park University student who was last seen on campus Friday.

Coman Fevrier, 21, was last seen in Hanson Hall around 2:30 p.m. Friday and texted his sister Saturday at 5:47 p.m., according to a CPD missing person alert.

Fevrier lives in the dorms and may be wearing a red jacket, according to police.

Fevrier is described as 5-foot-4, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He also has a family member who lives in the 3200 block of West Carmen Avenue in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.