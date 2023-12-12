Student arrested at Oswego East High School after loaded gun found in backpack: police

A Plainsfield teen was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to Oswego East High School on Tuesday morning, according to police.

At 10 a.m., school staff were notified by Oswego police that a student had left a backpack with a classmate that had a firearm inside.

The backpack was opened and after seeing the firearm, the student brought it to the office, where it was handed over to police.

The 15-year-old who owned the backpack was arrested on multiple charges, which include the following:

Three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

One felony count of unlawful use of a weapon

One misdemeanor count of unauthorized storage/possession of a weapon

The teen was brought to the police department and was later taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center. He's currently awaiting a a hearing.

Principal of Oswego East High School Laura Bankowski sent a letter to school families, informing them of the incident.

She said the building is safe and that classes and lunches went on as normal during the school day.

"The police are still investigating the situation, coordinating with our school and district leadership. We are not able to share details at this time, but assure you that we will remain in touch with you to provide information as we are able to. There are no concerns for student or staff safety," the letter reads in part. "We want to thank the students who came forward to make the report. Remember when we all ‘see something, say something’ we can keep our school a safe place, focused on learning."

The situation is still under investigation.