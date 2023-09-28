Student caught running amateur piercing parlor in NW Indiana high school bathroom

School administrators in Northwest Indiana are asking parents to talk to their children about "nefarious" activities happening in the school restrooms.

Most recently, Student Resource Officers (SRO) at a high school in La Porte County confiscated body piercing paraphernalia from a student.

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office says an investigation into the incident revealed the student was performing body piercings inside a restroom of a high school.

SROs are have been no stranger to questionable behavior inside high school restrooms. The sheriff's office says privacy reasons make it incredibly difficult for SRO’s and school administrators to police restrooms.

Officials say there have been fights, countless vaping incidents, and viral social media challenges that have all occurred in restrooms.

The sheriff's office is asking parents to talk to their children at home about avoiding these incidents.