Student from Atlanta's Morehouse College reported missing in Englewood

A student from Atlanta has been reported missing in Englewood on the South Side.

Jalen Shelton, 19, was last seen Tuesday in the 1400 block of West 72nd Street, according to Chicago police.

Shelton, who is 6-feet-3, attends Morehouse College in Atlanta and may be in a confused state of mind, according to a police spokesperson, who could not elaborate.

A flyer from the Missing Persons Awareness Network says Shelton took a random flight to Chicago and is unfamiliar with the city.

He was last seen wearing a burnt orange t-shirt, blue jeans, with socks and sandals, police said.

Anyone who knows his locations is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8274.