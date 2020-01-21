Student leaving swim meet robbed, shot outside Lindblom Academy in Englewood

article

Two students were robbed, and of them them shot, while leaving a swim meet Tuesday at Lindblom Math and Science Academy in Englewood.

The teens, 15 and 17, were walking on a sidewalk about 6:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Wolcott Avenue when a black vehicle approached them and two males exited, Chicago police said.

The pair asked the teens where they were from and one of them took out a handgun, police said.

The 17-year-old started running and was shot in the chest, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. The younger boy wasn’t hurt, but had his property stolen.

It wasn’t clear if the students attended Lindblom.

In a statement, Chicago Public Schools said, “we take this incident very seriously and are coordinating with CPD on the investigation as well as having extra police presence to support student safety.”

No arrests have been made, police said.