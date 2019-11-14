Student stabbed during brawl in Waukegan high school bathroom

Police say a student was stabbed during a fight inside a high school bathroom in suburban Chicago.

Horrific Snapchat video shows a struggle on the floor of the boy's bathroom inside Waukegan High School's Washington Campus, which houses junior and senior students.

The school says the incident happened at noon Thursday after an argument between two students turned vicious and one boy stabbed another with a sharp object.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown and classes resumed.

Some parents showed frustration on social media because their kids texted them, alerting them to the incident. The school did send a robo-call out to parents, but it was well after the incident occurred.

There was already a police investigation over a threatening message discovered in a restroom earlier this week. The school does not think it is connected.

The school said students and their belongings pass through metal detectors and x-ray machines, so it is not clear how the sharp object used to stab the student made it in to the school.

School officials said safety measures will be increased.