Expand / Collapse search

Students at College of Lake County who don't get vaccinated or tested will be kicked out of school

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Education
FOX 32 Chicago

WAUKEGAN, Illinois - Students at the College of Lake County must comply with the community college's COVID requirements by Thursday or else.

The school said that students must submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or agree to weekly testing by Thursday night.

Students who do not comply will face "automatic withdrawal."

The vaccine mandate is for students taking in-person classes at the Grayslake, Waukegan and Vernon Hills campuses.

Officials said that more than 30 percent of students have not complied.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police prez: Union will hold aldermen ‘accountable’ over vaccine mandate

'Remember them aldermen,' Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said. 'We need to go for every single one of them and get them out. We cannot accept excuses any more from these aldermen. They had the ability to go after the mayor and stop this deadline from even becoming a reality. They are going to be held accountable in 2023 I can assure you of that.