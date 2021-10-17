Students at College of Lake County who don't get vaccinated or tested will be kicked out of school
WAUKEGAN, Illinois - Students at the College of Lake County must comply with the community college's COVID requirements by Thursday or else.
The school said that students must submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or agree to weekly testing by Thursday night.
Students who do not comply will face "automatic withdrawal."
The vaccine mandate is for students taking in-person classes at the Grayslake, Waukegan and Vernon Hills campuses.
Officials said that more than 30 percent of students have not complied.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP
Advertisement