Students at College of Lake County who don't get vaccinated or tested will be kicked out of school

Students at the College of Lake County must comply with the community college's COVID requirements by Thursday or else.

The school said that students must submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or agree to weekly testing by Thursday night.

Students who do not comply will face "automatic withdrawal."

The vaccine mandate is for students taking in-person classes at the Grayslake, Waukegan and Vernon Hills campuses.

Officials said that more than 30 percent of students have not complied.

