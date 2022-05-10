Students restoring Indiana's 'House of Tomorrow', built for 1933 World's Fair

High school students in Indiana are trading in homework for housework.

A group from the LaPorte County Career and Technical Education center spent the day helping to restore one of the state's most significant historic landmarks.

At one time, it was one of the most historically significant houses in the world, but lately, the House of Tomorrow has seen better days. Now it’s slowly being brought back to life with the help of some local high school students.

"To me it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity," said student Philip Pezan.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Pezan is one of about 10 high school students in Michigan City who are working Tuesday to remove the original kitchen cabinets and fixtures from the House of Tomorrow.

It’s one of five historic homes built for Chicago’s Century of Progress World’s Fair in 1933 that were later shipped to Beverly Shores and rebuilt on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan, now part of a national historic district.

The other homes, including the famous "pink house", have been rehabbed over the years, but the House of Tomorrow has fallen into disrepair.

The state is looking for an investor willing to spend close to $3 million to restore the house and in return, will be allowed to live here for 55 years.

The students will be taking the cabinets back to school and getting a lesson in how to restore them from a historic preservationist.

"The first step is removing all the rust. And the rust that we can't remove, we need to convert to a product that does that, and then we're going to prime and paint," said Ann Swigart, a craft specialist.

"The House of Tomorrow really pushed that envelope I think the farthest. It's almost round, it's 12-sided, it was solid glass on the upper floors. It had a place to park your car inside. It had a place to park your airplane inside," said Todd Zeiger of Indiana Landmarks.

Advertisement

The high school students are all getting experience in a very special trade, building preservation and there’s an extreme shortage of skilled craftsmen with that type of knowledge.