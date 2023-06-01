FBI seeks 'Stuffed Bear Bandit' involved in violent Chicago bank robbery

article

The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying the "Stuffed Bear Bandit," who is wanted for violently robbing a South Side bank at gunpoint last March.

The Stuffed Bear Bandit entered a PNC Bank three separate times at 8700 S. Cottage Grove Ave., in Burnside, according to the FBI.

The first time, he was holding two stuffed animals: a Winnie the Pooh plush and another from "101 Dalmatians." He later re-entered a second time without the stuffed animals and then on the third time he violently robbed the bank, officials said.

He allegedly threw decorative rocks at the teller window and threatened the life of a bank employee, demanding money while flashing a gun. He also forced another bank employee to the ground, according to the FBI.

The Stuffed Bear Bandit is described as a man in his 40s or 50s, standing at roughly 5-foot-7 with a medium build.

The FBI released these surveillance images of the "Stuffed Bear Bandit" who is wanted for robbing a Burnside bank at gunpoint last March | FBI

He was wearing a black skull cap, black sunglasses, gloves, a black face mask, a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on the Stuffed Bear Bandit is asked to call the FBI's Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700 or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.