Suburban Chicago fire causes $8M in damage

The Brief A late-night fire in Naperville caused an estimated $8 million in damage to a structure. Firefighters extinguished the blaze after it was reported around 11:20 p.m.; no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the building has been deemed uninhabitable.



A late-night fire in Naperville caused an estimated $8 million in damage Thursday, officials said.

Naperville fire damage

What we know:

The Naperville Emergency Communications Center received a call for a report of smoke inside a structure in the 1800 block of West Diehl Road around 11: 20 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters later discovered fire on the roof of the building. The Naperville Fire Department brought the fire under control by around 1:00 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.

What's next:

The building has been deemed uninhabitable due to the extent of the damage.