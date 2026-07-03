Suburban Chicago fire causes $8M in damage
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A late-night fire in Naperville caused an estimated $8 million in damage Thursday, officials said.
Naperville fire damage
What we know:
The Naperville Emergency Communications Center received a call for a report of smoke inside a structure in the 1800 block of West Diehl Road around 11: 20 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters later discovered fire on the roof of the building. The Naperville Fire Department brought the fire under control by around 1:00 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.
What's next:
The building has been deemed uninhabitable due to the extent of the damage.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Naperville Fire Department.