Suburban Chicago high school in soft lockdown, officials say

A suburban high school just west of Chicago went into a "soft lockdown" Friday morning.

The superintendent's office for J. Sterling Morton High School District in Berwyn says the high school is secure and instruction is continuing at this time.

Police are at Morton West High School conducting an investigation, according to school officials.

The school sent out a statement asking parents to be patient and not call the office or come to the building at this time.

There is no further information available at this time.