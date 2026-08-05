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Suburban Chicago man charged after deputies find stolen gun during traffic stop

By Will Hager
FOX 32 Chicago
Cook County
Published August 5, 2026 3:35 PM CDT
Published August 5, 2026 3:35 PM CDT
article

Jeoni Cunningham | Cook County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • A Lansing man was charged after a traffic stop allegedly uncovered a loaded stolen gun and suspected cannabis in his SUV.
    • Investigators said the 24-year-old driver was also violating nighttime driving restrictions tied to his license.
    • He was released on electronic monitoring and is prohibited from leaving his home at night while the case proceeds.

A Lansing man is facing a felony gun charge after Cook County sheriff's investigators say a late-night traffic stop in south suburban Midlothian led to the discovery of a loaded gun reported stolen and suspected marijuana inside his vehicle.

Traffic stop leads to arrest

The backstory:

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Organized Crime Division investigators stopped a Cadillac XT5 around 10:40 p.m. July 27 in the 3900 block of 145th Street after noticing the vehicle had expired registration.

During the stop, investigators learned the driver, 24-year-old Jeonni Cunningham of Lansing, had restricted driving privileges that prohibited him from driving at night.

Authorities said Cunningham was asked to step out of the SUV, and investigators spotted a bag of suspected cannabis in the driver's side door panel as he exited the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the Cadillac led investigators to recover the suspected cannabis and a loaded firearm, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Cunningham did not possess a valid Firearm Owner's Identification card or a concealed carry license. They also determined the recovered firearm had been reported stolen from Calhoun County.

Cunningham was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm.

He appeared for his first court hearing July 28 at the Markham Courthouse, where a judge ordered him released on the Chief Judge's pretrial electronic monitoring program. 

The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Cook CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews