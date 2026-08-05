Suburban Chicago man charged after deputies find stolen gun during traffic stop

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The Brief A Lansing man was charged after a traffic stop allegedly uncovered a loaded stolen gun and suspected cannabis in his SUV. Investigators said the 24-year-old driver was also violating nighttime driving restrictions tied to his license. He was released on electronic monitoring and is prohibited from leaving his home at night while the case proceeds.



A Lansing man is facing a felony gun charge after Cook County sheriff's investigators say a late-night traffic stop in south suburban Midlothian led to the discovery of a loaded gun reported stolen and suspected marijuana inside his vehicle.

Traffic stop leads to arrest

The backstory:

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Organized Crime Division investigators stopped a Cadillac XT5 around 10:40 p.m. July 27 in the 3900 block of 145th Street after noticing the vehicle had expired registration.

During the stop, investigators learned the driver, 24-year-old Jeonni Cunningham of Lansing, had restricted driving privileges that prohibited him from driving at night.

Authorities said Cunningham was asked to step out of the SUV, and investigators spotted a bag of suspected cannabis in the driver's side door panel as he exited the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the Cadillac led investigators to recover the suspected cannabis and a loaded firearm, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Cunningham did not possess a valid Firearm Owner's Identification card or a concealed carry license. They also determined the recovered firearm had been reported stolen from Calhoun County.

Cunningham was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm.

He appeared for his first court hearing July 28 at the Markham Courthouse, where a judge ordered him released on the Chief Judge's pretrial electronic monitoring program.