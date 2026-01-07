Suburban Chicago man charged in violent CTA robbery

article

A suburban man was charged in connection with a violent robbery on a CTA Red Line train last October on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

Kendall Ross, 19, was part of a group who beat up and robbed a 23-year-old man on Oct. 12 near the 69th Street station, according to police.

Ross was arrested Tuesday in Oswego. He was charged with aggravated battery of transit passenger and robbery, both felonies.

Ross has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how many suspects they believe were involved in the robbery. No details were given on the victim's condition or what was stolen.