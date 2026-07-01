Man convicted in 2023 Carpentersville shooting that killed 17-year-old boy

The Brief A suburban Chicago man was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection with a 2023 shooting in Carpentersville that killed 17-year-old Anthony Aragon. Prosecutors said Jimmy Medina fired multiple handgun rounds into another vehicle on Oct. 25, 2023, killing Aragon, seriously injuring one person, grazing another and leaving two others unharmed. Medina remains in the Kane County jail awaiting sentencing and is scheduled to return to court Aug. 26. Under Illinois law, he faces 20 to 60 years in prison for the murder conviction.



A suburban Chicago man was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder after prosecutors said he opened fire on another vehicle during a 2023 shooting in Carpentersville, killing a 17-year-old boy.

The backstory:

Jimmy Medina was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder following a bench trial, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office. Medina waived his right to a jury trial.

Pictured is Jimmy Medina. (Kane County State's Attorney )

The charges stem from an Oct. 25, 2023, shooting on the 1-99 block of Robin Road.

Prosecutors said Medina was riding in a vehicle driven by his cousin, Alan Medina, when they passed another vehicle occupied by people they knew. As the vehicles passed each other, multiple handgun rounds were fired from the Medinas' vehicle into the other car.

Anthony Aragon, 17, was struck in the back of the head and died from his injuries, prosecutors said.

A second victim was shot in the left hip and underwent extensive surgery. A third victim suffered a graze wound and was treated at a local hospital. Two other occupants of the vehicle were not injured, according to prosecutors.

What they're saying:

"This case is a tragedy that claimed the life of a 17-year-old and forever changed the lives of multiple victims and their families. I want to recognize the strength and resilience the victims and their loved ones have shown throughout this long process. While no verdict can undo the harm that was done, today’s finding of guilt against Jimmy Medina is an important step toward justice. I also want to thank the Carpentersville Police Department, Assistant State's Attorneys Lori Anderson and Matt Picton, and Victim Advocate Martha Martinez for their dedication and commitment to this case," said Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Kelly Orland.

What's next:

Medina remains in the Kane County jail awaiting sentencing. Under Illinois law, first-degree murder carries a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison, to be served at 100%.

Attempted first-degree murder carries a sentence of six to 30 years, with offenders required to serve at least 85% of their sentence.

Medina is scheduled to return to court at 1:30 p.m., Aug. 26.