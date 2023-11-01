Suburban cousins charged with first-degree murder in 17-year-old boy's shooting death

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Charges have been filed against two Carpentersville teenagers in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a boy dead and two others injured.

Alan and Jimmy Medina were accused of firing shots from a vehicle near the 1-99 block of Robin Road on Oct. 25.

Kane County prosecutors say Alan, 19, was driving and his cousin Jimmy, 16, was in the passenger seat when one or both of them shot at a vehicle with multiple passengers inside.

A 17-year-old boy, later identified as Anthony Aragon, was struck in the head by a bullet and died that night.

Two other victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One victim is continuing to recover while the other was treated for a graze wound and released that evening.

Both Alan and Jimmy were charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm without a FOID.

Alan will remain in custody until is next court appearance on Nov. 15.

Jimmy is awaiting his first hearing at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center which is scheduled for Nov. 3.