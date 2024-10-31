Crash on I-55 in Cook County caused by wrong-way driver; injuries reported
CHICAGO - Several people were injured in a crash on Interstate 55 Thursday morning after a wrong-way driver caused a three-vehicle collision.
Illinois State Police troopers responded to the scene near Halsted Street around 3:45 a.m. and determined that one of the vehicles involved had been driving in the wrong direction.
Although injuries were reported, the conditions of those hurt remain unknown.
Southbound lanes were temporarily closed but reopened around 5 a.m.
Authorities have not yet released further details.