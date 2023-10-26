17-year-old boy found fatally shot in the head in Carpentersville, 2 others wounded by gunfire

Suburban police are investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and two others wounded Wednesday night.

Carpentersville police found a 17-year-old boy laying in the roadway at 8:36 p.m. in the 60 block of Birch Street.

The victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two other victims were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Police say shots were fired at a vehicle in the 30 block of Robin Road. Investigators believed the vehicle was driven to Birch Street where the victim called for help.

No arrest has been made. The Carpentersville Police Department and Kane County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Webb with the Carpentersville police at 847-551-3481 or contact QuadCom Dispatch at 847-428-8784.