Chicago man charged with murder in deadly Woodlawn shooting

A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Woodlawn earlier this year.

Sjandel Hunter, 29, was arrested on Monday and charged in the death of a 38-year-old man who was shot on Jan. 14 in the 1500 block of East 67th Street.

The victim was shot multiple times as he walked on the sidewalk just before 6 p.m. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Sjandel Hunter | CPD

Hunter was taken into custody in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street. He faces one count of first-degree murder and was due in court on Wednesday.

No further details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.