Suburban Chicago school board to consider action after video of vice president surfaces

The Brief Parents in Matteson Elementary School District 159 are calling for the resignation of Vice President Carl Scott Sr. after video surfaced showing him assaulting a man while he was Robbins police chief. Scott pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and resigned as police chief; he was later elected to the school board and serves a four-year unpaid term. The school board is expected to consider a resolution regarding Scott’s status at Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. meeting.



Some parents in Matteson Elementary School District 159 say they are outraged and are calling for the resignation of the school board’s vice president.

The vice president, a former police chief, is under renewed scrutiny after FOX Chicago obtained video from his time in law enforcement that parents and board members say raises serious concerns.

What we know:

Body-worn camera and interrogation room video from July 1, 2024, shows then-Robbins Police Chief Carl Scott Sr. striking a man inside a police station while other officers are present.

The footage ultimately led to Scott stepping down as police chief and is now prompting school board members to consider his removal at an upcoming meeting. Scott resigned from the Robbins Police Department more than a year ago.

The incident began when a First Amendment auditor arrived at the police station to record police activity, which is protected under the freedom of the press. After refusing to provide identification, the man was taken into an interview room.

Video allegedly showed Scott slapping, choking and punching him. Scott later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery.

Scott was elected to the school board last year and currently serves as vice president. The board is expected to introduce a resolution addressing his status.

Parents have since spoken publicly during board meetings, demanding accountability.

Scott, a retired federal agent, is serving a four-year unpaid term on the board.

What's next:

Questions remain about how Scott could be removed from an elected position.

Board President Sharee Morton released a statement confirming the board’s attorney has prepared resolutions regarding Scott’s status. Morton said the district has received an influx of emails about the issue and that she has faced threats amid the growing controversy.

The resolution is expected to be introduced during Wednesday’s board meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m.