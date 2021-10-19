Suburban Chicago student composes music based off pandemic

A suburban high school student’s work has been recognized by the Civic Orchestra of Chicago.

Earlier this year, Maine West High School junior Sophia Luong composed a score based on emotions during the pandemic. It was then awarded with a performance by two civic fellows of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago.

The score called "March 2020" follows a story of the pandemic rollercoaster ride. The notes moving from moody to uplifting, hectic and comical.

"The fourth part of this piece is what l like to call the 'Zoom Theme.' And so you'll hear some silence and then I'll come on and say 'You're muted,'" Luong said.

You can hear the entire score on YouTube.