Suburban Chicago subject arrested for alleged threats against ICE agents, political figures

The Brief A suburban Chicago subject was arrested for allegedly making death threats against ICE agents and political figures. The U.S. Attorney's Office is expected to announce charges Friday. The case comes as the Trump administration plans heightened immigration enforcement in Chicago.



FOX 32 Chicago has learned a suburban subject was arrested for allegedly making death threats against federal law enforcement and prominent political figures.

What we know:

A source says the alleged threats were directed at Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and several high-profile political figures.

The FBI made the arrest Friday morning, and the U.S. Attorney's Office is expected to announce charges later today.

FBI makes arrest in Chicago suburbs of person accused of making death threats against ICE agents and political figures

Dig deeper:

The timing coincides with plans by the Trump administration to step up immigration enforcement operations in the Chicago area.

The administration has also said it intends to deploy the National Guard to assist with efforts to curb violence in the city.

What they're saying:

"The FBI has zero tolerance for anyone who makes the criminal decision to compromise the safety of those who serve and protect our communities," FBI Chicago said in a post on social media.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the person’s name, age, or specific location in the suburbs.

Details about how the threats were communicated have also not been made public.