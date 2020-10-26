Suburban Cook County residents can now apply for $600 relief checks amid pandemic

As Congress continues its stalemate in passing another COVID relief package, Cook County has opened up applications for $600 relief checks.

“This program is another example of what we can do together, to help those of us that are in need,” said Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller.

It is called the "COVID-19 Resident Cash Relief Program" and the application window is open for the next 10 days. It is a one-time $600 payment for residents of suburban Cook County who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic. City residents are not eligible for these checks.

Applicants just have to demonstrate they have been affected by unpaid leave, that they have had to care for vulnerable or infected relatives, or experienced loss of pay due to business or school closures.

“The cash assistance program will allow us to get money to residents in need quickly to ensure that they can pay their bills, shop for groceries and other necessities,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

You can apply for the funds through November 6 by visiting CookCountyIL.gov for the application.