Suburban doctor charged with sexually assaulting former co-worker in Oak Brook

A doctor who practices medicine in Libertyville faces charges that he sexually assaulted a former co-worker after having dinner in Oak Brook.

Dr. Arkan Alrashid, 55, is charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection the the Feb. 12, 2019, incident, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Alrashid, of north suburban Bannockburn, met the woman and others for a business presentation dinner, prosecutors said. After the dinner, Alrashid and the woman allegedly traveled together in Alrashid’s vehicle back to his house where the victim had left her car. During the drive home, Alrashid sexually assaulted the woman, prosecutors said.

Alrashid turned himself into police Sept. 17 and posted a $5,000 bond, prosecutors said. He’s expected in court again Nov. 4.