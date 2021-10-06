Suburban family files lawsuit claiming school district didn't do enough for child who was bullied

A suburban student who said she was bullied at school is taking her case to court.

A Gardner family filed a civil lawsuit claiming a school district did not do enough for a 7th grader who was bullied.

Charlee Funes from Gardner was in 7th grade last year. She says another girl pulled her hair, tripped her and pushed her to the ground during PE class.

Now, the family has filed a lawsuit naming the superintendent, athletic director, school board and school district as defendants.

They said they failed to follow due process and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The lawsuit claims the school district knew of the combative relationship between the two girls, but never tried to remedy the issue.