Suburban father charged with murder in baby daughter's death

A Lansing man has been charged with murder in the death of his 2-month-old daughter.

On Thursday night, Lansing first responders were called for an unresponsive baby at Motel 6, located at 2151 Bernice Road, according to police. Officials initiated CPR on the infant and she was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Lake County Indiana Medical Examiner's Office determined that the baby died due to blunt force trauma to the head. Investigation revealed the child's father, 24-year-old Joshua B. McGhee, was responsible for the death of the baby, police said.

McGhee was charged with first-degree murder and failure to register as a sex offender, both felonies.

McGhee is scheduled to have a detention hearing Friday in Cook County.