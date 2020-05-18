Suburban high school seniors honor elderly seniors in parades by nursing homes

On a recent Saturday, Maine West High School seniors held a parade to honor elderly people -- seniors themselves, though not the high school kind.

More than a hundred graduating seniors spent the morning of May 2 caravanning to seven nursing homes, bringing some needed cheer to residents who have been isolated since the COVID-18 pandemic began.

The high school seniors said that they're frustrated they have not been able to participate in traditional events like prom, but glad they are able to spread cheer to others.

