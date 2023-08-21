Suburban library closes after threat of explosion over Cook County libraries, highways

The Oak Park Public Library was closed Monday after receiving a threat of an explosion.

At about 7 p.m. Sunday, Oak Park Public Library staff reported a threat to the police department's non-emergency number that was received by the library's online contact page.

The message read:

"There will be a big explosion all over Cook county’s highways and librarys including Chicago gurnee and oak park. It will explode sometime tomorrow 8/21/2023." [sic]

Because of the threat, the library was closed Monday.

At about 2:45 p.m., the library announced that it will re-open with regular hours on Tuesday.

A search of the library was conducted and found no credible evidence to support the threat.

Police said that several libraries across the northern suburbs received similar threats on Aug. 17 and no explosives were ever found or detonated.