Suburban man allegedly followed parent inside Oswego elementary school

A suburban man was arrested after he allegedly followed a parent into an Oswego elementary school Thursday morning.

At about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oswego police received a call about a suspicious person who followed a parent into Fox Chase Elementary School and refused to answer questions from school staff members.

Staff prevented the person from going into the secure area of the building. He then left the school and the area.

While investigating the incident, police used license plate readers and other information given at the scene to locate the person at his home in Aurora around 11:30 a.m.

Police identified the individual as 30-year-old Jesus F. Rosas-Bailon and charged him with disorderly conduct and trespassing.

He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

After the incident was reported, Oswego police had an officer at each school in Oswego, and Community Unit School District 308 kept student activity indoors during the investigation.