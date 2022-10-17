Suburban man already facing criminal charges arrested for arson: officials

A suburban man is being held on a $1 million bond for an arson incident at a business in Lake Forest.

Last month, Nicholas Caban was arrested for allegedly possessing a defaced firearm. He was being held on a $100,000 bond and posted 10% to be released.

On October 7, officials say Caban was ticketed by the Lake Forest Police Department with a misdemeanor offense of consuming and possessing alcohol by a minor.

At the time of that ticketing, the Lake Forest Police Department was investigating Caban in connection to an arson at a local business.

On October 16, the arson investigation was completed. A warrant was served Monday and Caban was arrested and charged, now being held on a $1 million bond.

Nicholas Caban | Lake County State's Attorney's Office

He's due in bond court on Tuesday.

"The State’s Attorney’s office worked closely with the Lake Forest Police Department over several days to complete the investigation, and we needed to incorporate the work of the fire department and the statements of an eyewitness after the incident. I want to thank everyone involved in building a rock-solid arson case against this offender," State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement.