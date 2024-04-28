Suburban man charged in violent Lake County stabbing: Sheriff

article

A Lake County man was arrested after he stabbed and critically injured another man during an argument Saturday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a Lake County hospital after a 24-year-old man from Round Lake Beach was brought into the emergency room in critical condition.

The victim had been in a car with 23-year-old Anthony E. Osmena, of Gages Lake. The two men started arguing while the driver of the car pulled over to drop Osmena off at his home in the 17800 block of West Big Oaks Road.

Both men got out and continued fighting. Osmena allegedly pulled a knife and slashed the victim’s stomach open. The Sheriff's Office said the wound was so severe, that part of the victim’s intestinal tract fell out of the slash wound.

The driver of the car immediately drove the victim to the hospital.

Osmena was arrested at his home. He was charged with the following:

Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon

Aggravated Battery

Aggravated Battery in a Public Way

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Osmena was held in the Lake County Jail pending his first court appearance Sunday.

The victim remains hospitalized, and his condition is improving.