Suburban man charged with fatally shooting 41-year-old who was on his way home from work

article

A Lake in the Hills man has been indicted after allegedly fatally shooting a man who was on his way home from working at a restaurant in 2020.

Dru K. Jarvis, 23, has been indicted by a grand jury for the offenses of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a street gang member

On Aug. 22, 2020, Jarvis was allegedly a passenger in a white sedan that was traveling south on Route 31 in Elgin.

Francisco Trujillo-Uscanga, 41, of Elgin, was the front-seat passenger in a light blue Mini Cooper that was also traveling south on Route 31.

A second victim was driving the Mini Cooper, prosecutors said.

Near the intersection with Kimball Street, the sedan allegedly pulled alongside the Mini Cooper, and Jarvis fired multiple gunshots.

Trujillo-Uscanga was struck in the torso and died a short time later at an area hospital.

The driver was also struck multiple times.

The victims were on their way home from a Huntley restaurant, where they worked as cooks, prosecutors said.

Jarvis's bail is set at $750,000.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 7.