Suburban man charged with stealing mail from collection box outside post office

PARK RIDGE, Illinois - A suburban man has been charged with stealing mail from a collection box outside a post office.

Kelvin Dortch Jr. has been arrested by postal inspectors after his home on Evans Avenue in Dolton was searched. Authorities said that multiple pieces of mail  were found there.

The mail originated from the Park Ridge Post Office, authorities said.

It's not clear what led inspectors to suspect Dortch might be stealing mail, or how much mail was stolen.

