Suburban man found guilty of hate crime for Puerto Rican shirt incident

A jury found a Des Plaines man guilty of a hate crime after a viral video of the incident circulated last year.

The man was caught on video by the victim, berating her for wearing a Puerto Rican flag t-shirt.

The incident unfolded at a Cook County forest preserve near Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood.

The female victim was setting up for her 24th birthday party when Tim Trybus approached her and began yelling about her shirt, saying she shouldn’t be wearing it in the U.S., then questioning her citizenship.

Trybus was charged with two counts of a hate crime, both felony charges.

Jurors saw a portion of that video at the trial and bond for Trybus was revoked.

His sentencing date is set for late October.

