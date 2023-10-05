Suburban man gets 7 years in prison for distributing child pornography

article

A man from Elgin was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to disseminating child pornography.

Prosecutors say prior to January 17, 2023 Steven Young, 63, possessed and distributed multiple still images and videos of child pornography with a victim younger than 13.

Young had been free on $10,000 bond. According to Illinois law, Young will receive credit for any time served in the Kane County jail.

In addition to the prison term, Young must register for life as a sexual offender in accordance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Young was identified and investigated by the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit.