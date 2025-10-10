Suburban man held after alleged DUI, high-speed chase: prosecutors

The Brief Fernando Jimenez, 44, of Carol Stream, was charged with multiple felonies, including his fifth aggravated DUI, second aggravated fleeing charge, and several license and traffic violations after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase. Police say Jimenez fled a traffic stop around 12:29 a.m., reaching 104 mph in a 40-mph zone before officers ended the chase for safety; he was later arrested near his apartment. Officials condemned his actions, calling them a serious threat to public safety; Jimenez remains in custody with his next court date set for Nov. 3.



A Carol Stream man accused of aggravated DUI and leading police on a high-speed chase will be detained until his next court date, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

Fernando Jimenez, 44, appeared in court Friday morning. He's charged with one count of aggravated DUI, fifth violation (a Class 1 felony); one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, second or subsequent offense (a Class 3 felony); one count of driving while license suspended, fourth to ninth offense (a Class 4 felony); and multiple petty traffic offenses.

Carol Stream police saw a silver Ford Bronco going eastbound on East St. Charles Road make an improper turn around 12:29 a.m. Friday.

The officer pulled over the driver, later identified as Jimenez, over and noticed a strong alcohol smell and that he had blood shot and glassy eyes, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. During the traffic stop, Jimenez allegedly fled the scene eastbound on Thornhill Drive.

Jimenez allegedly drove through a red light at Schmale Road and drove northbound onto Schmale Road to eastbound St. Charles Road where he reached 104 mph in a 40-mph zone. The police ended the chase for safety reasons.

A short time later, a police officer saw Jimenez turn into a parking lot near his apartment and arrested him.

What they're saying:

"It is alleged that Mr. Jimenez not only chose to drive after he had been drinking, but he also made the decision to flee from the police at an extremely high rate of speed, putting innocent lives at risk," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Once again, the successful apprehension of the defendant in this case sends a loud and clear message that in DuPage County we will not stand for this type of blatant disregard for public safety and the rule of law. Simply put, if you flee from police, you will be caught and face additional charges.

"Mr. Jimenez’s alleged actions this morning placed the people of Carol Stream in danger on two separate occasions; first, when he chose to drive while intoxicated, and again when he fled from officers in a reckless attempt to avoid arrest," Carol Stream Chief of Police Don Cummings said.

What's next:

Jimenez’s next court date is scheduled for Nov. 3. He will remain in jail while he waits for his court appearance.