Suburban man sentenced to 20 years in prison for child sex crimes: officials

A Woodstock man will spend 20 years behind bars after being convicted of child sex crimes.

Steven Grimmitt, 57, was sentenced April 3 after being convicted on Nov. 16, 2023, on three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony and 13 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, according to the Kane County State's Attorney.

Grimmitt allegedly sexually abused two victims between May 2012 and April 2014. He reportedly knew the victims, who were both under the age of 13, officials say.

He must serve at least 85% of the first 16 years of his sentence, according to the state's attorney.

Grimmitt has received credit for serving 136 days in the Kane County Jail and is eligible to receive day-to-day sentencing for the last four years of his sentence.

Officials say he must also register for life as a sex offender, as required by the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.