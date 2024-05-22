Suburban man stabbed to death in Bolingbrook

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in Bolingbrook Tuesday night.

The victim was identified by the Will County Medical Examiner as Javonnie Davis, of the 500 block of Spruce Road in Bolingbrook.

Police said the victim was in the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive at 7:25 p.m. when he was stabbed multiple times by a man he knew.

Officers placed a 22-year-old Bolingbrook man in custody right after the incident occurred.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No charges have been announced. The Will County State's Attorney is reviewing the case.