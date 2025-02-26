Suburban man stabbed friend inside home: police

article

The Brief Stephen J. Perdue, 34, was arrested after allegedly stabbing his friend, Salvatore Labarbera, in St. Charles early Wednesday morning. Police found Labarbera bleeding heavily from a stab wound and applied a tourniquet before calling for fire department assistance. After failing to make contact with Perdue, police called in the Kane County SWAT team, who entered the home and took Perdue into custody.



A 34-year-old St. Charles man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly stabbing his friend.

Stephen J. Perdue faces charges of armed violence, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

What we know:

St. Charles police officers responded to a disturbance call around 12:58 a.m. in the 3800 block of Chesapeake Road, where they heard a man shouting for help.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 34-year-old Salvatore Labarbera, of Schiller Park, bleeding heavily from a wound on his arm.

Officers quickly applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding and requested assistance from the St. Charles Fire Department.

Labarbera told police that he had been inside Perdue's home when the stabbing occurred.

After attempts to make contact with Perdue inside the home, officers called in the Kane County SWAT team. A search warrant was obtained, and SWAT members entered the home, where they took Perdue into custody without further incident.

What we don't know:

What led to the stabbing remains unclear, and it is unknown when Perdue’s next court appearance will be.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation.