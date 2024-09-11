Suburban man tried to sexually assault 7-year-old relative during Labor Day party in Lake County: officials

article

The Brief A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit a sexual act from his 7-year-old relative during a Labor Day party in Lake County. He faces charges of indecent solicitation of a child and attempted predatory sexual assault, with a detention hearing scheduled for Sept. 12.



A 60-year-old man was arrested after allegedly trying to solicit a sexual act from his 7-year-old relative and showing her pornography during a Labor Day party in unincorporated Mundelein, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Benedicto M. Aviles, of unincorporated Lincolnshire, was charged with indecent solicitation of a child and attempted predatory sexual assault of a child, both felonies.

Aviles allegedly offered to take the girl swimming but instead showed her pornography and tried to convince her to perform sexual acts shown in the video, officials said. He was interrupted when the child’s mother called for her after not seeing her in the pool.

The child later told her mother what had happened after Aviles left, prompting the family to report the incident. Authorities located and arrested Aviles on Sept. 10 after several unsuccessful attempts to find him.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a petition to detain Aviles in jail pending trial, with a detention hearing set for Sept. 12.

"No child should ever endure the trauma of victimization, especially at the hands of a trusted adult," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "The Lake County Children’s Advocacy Center plays a crucial role in supporting children impacted by sexual abuse and other crimes. "