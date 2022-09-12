Suburban mayors rally against railroad merger that they say will increase freight traffic

Eight suburban mayors are working together to try to derail a major railroad merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.

The mayors of Bartlett, Bensenville, Elgin, Itasca, Hanover Park, Roselle, Wood Dale and Schaumburg say the merger will lead to a 300-percent increase in freight traffic on Metra’s Milwaukee West line, adding that some trains could be three miles long.

On Monday, the mayors will present what they call "never-before-heard evidence and testimony" against the proposed $31 billion railroad merger.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca.