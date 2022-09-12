Expand / Collapse search

Suburban mayors rally against railroad merger that they say will increase freight traffic

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Metra
FOX 32 Chicago

Suburban mayors rally against major railroad merger

Eight suburban mayors are working together to try to derail a major railroad merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.

ITASCA, Ill. - Eight suburban mayors are working together to try to derail a major railroad merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.

The mayors of Bartlett, Bensenville, Elgin, Itasca, Hanover Park, Roselle, Wood Dale and Schaumburg say the merger will lead to a 300-percent increase in freight traffic on Metra’s Milwaukee West line, adding that some trains could be three miles long.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

On Monday, the mayors will present what they call "never-before-heard evidence and testimony" against the proposed $31 billion railroad merger.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Westin Chicago Northwest in Itasca.