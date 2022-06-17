Suburban metal manufacturers join forces to expand business opportunities

There was a major celebration in suburban Crestwood Friday for the launch of a new "Metals Hubs."

The Hubs is a collaborative network of metals, machinery, and equipment manufacturers who are committed to developing news business opportunities in the area.

"The Hubs approach to increasing the capacity of local manufacturers, identifying new supply chains, and collectively pursuing contracts and customers — represents a game changing, economic development strategy," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said.

The Hubs is funded by nearly one-million dollars from the American Rescue Act.

Firms that are interested in joining the Hubs can get more information on the Southland Development Authority website.