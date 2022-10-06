Suburban moms urge voters to cast ballots for candidates in favor of gun control

Suburban moms joined lawmakers Thursday to demand gun violence prevention.

The group called "Moms Demand Action" and several suburban lawmakers are calling for more common sense gun laws.

They joined "Gun Violence Prevention," a PAC, to support legislators who advocate for gun reform legislation.

"It has been a little over three months since the tragedy in Highland Park that drew attention to Illinois on a national scale," one mom said. "That horror reignited and centered the conversation on gun violence, but we cannot allow that to be only a temporary conversation. It happens every day on the South and West Sides of Chicago, and so many other urban communities across our state."

The group is urging voters to cast ballots for candidates in favor of gun control come November.