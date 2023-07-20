Suburban police departments teaming up for gun buyback event

Northwest suburban police departments are teaming up to host a gun buyback event this Saturday.

The weapons will be taken in, no questions asked, in exchange for $100.

Airsoft pistols, replica guns and knives are not eligible for the cash incentive, but can still be turned in for disposal.

The buyback is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the St. Simon's Episcopal Church parking lot in Arlington Heights.